Pakistan loan approval ‘not on IMF board agenda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its Executive Board meeting schedule up to September 4, 2024, with financially-struggling Pakistan missing from the agenda, according to sources.

Despite this, the government remains optimistic that the country will secure approval for a $7 billion bailout package from the IMF next month, sources privy to the matters told media. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb last week dismissed concerns about the IMF declining the staff-level agreement, exuding confidence that “the lender will approve it next month”.

Pakistan and the IMF reached an agreement on the 37-month loan programme in July. The IMF said the programme was subject to approval from its Executive Board and obtaining “timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners”. Sources said the Ministry of Finance was upbeat on the IMF’s final approval of the loan programme next month.

The government is actively working to roll over $12 billion in loans from China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, they added. Additionally, Pakistan has requested an extra $1.2 billion loan from Saudi Arabia to bridge a $2 billion financing gap. According to insiders, Pakistan already owes $5 billion to Saudi Arabia in the form of cash deposits.

It must be noted that Pakistan also holds $4 billion in deposits from China and $3 billion from the UAE. These amounts are separate from an additional $4.5 billion in commercial loans, including those from China, sources quoted the ministry officials as saying.