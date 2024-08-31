Pakistan lose two wickets after bundling Bangladesh for 262

Rawalpindi (Monitoring Desk): Ton-up Litton Das overshadowed Khurram Shahzad’s six-fer as Bangladesh left Pakistan shell-shocked with one of the greatest fightbacks to leave the second cricket Test delicately poised at the draw of stumps on the third day’s play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan fully exploited early moisture in the surface to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for six inside nine overs of the day, before Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put on 165 runs for the seventh wicket to take the score to 191. Bangladesh’s tail continued to wag following Mehidy’s departure as the last three wickets added another 71 runs in just over 26 overs, before the innings folded 32 minutes before close at 262 in reply to Pakistan’s 274.

Bangladesh had earlier started the day at 10 for no wicket in two overs. When play ended, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at nine for two with Hasan Mahmud sending Abdullah Shafique (three) and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad (zero) back in the hut. Pakistan are 21 runs ahead with eight second innings wickets in hand.

Litton overcame cramps and was the ninth batter out after scoring a gallant 138, falling to Salman Ali Agha who, two balls later, accounted for last-man Nahid Rana to finish with figures of 3.4-0-13-2. Abrar Ahmed, who was the only specialist spinner in the side and bowled his first over with Bangladesh reeling at 43 for six in 15 overs, returned with figures of 31-5-83-0.

Apart from adding 165 runs for the seventh wicket with Mehidy, who gave Khurram Shahzad his maiden five-wicket haul in third Test, Litton also put on 69 runs for the ninth wicket with No.10 batter Hasan Mahmud, who finished as the third most successful Bangladesh batter with 13 not out after occupying the crease for nearly two hours. Litton reached his fourth Test century from 171 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, before being caught at long-on after a 228-ball knock that contained 13 fours and four sixes. In contrast, Mehidy, followed his five-fer with a 124-ball 78 with 12 fours and a six.

Trailing 0-1 in the two-Test series and scoring 274 in the first innings, Khurram had provided a dream start to Pakistan by knocking off Zakir Hasan (1), Shadman Islam (10), Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) and Shakib Al Hasan (2). Mir Hamza lent excellent support to Khurram from the other end, accounting for Mominul Haque (1) and Mushfiqur Rahim (3) to leave Bangladesh wobbling at 26 for six.

However, Pakistan had to wait for another 199 minutes before securing their seventh success, which produced another wicket of Taskin Ahmed shortly before tea. Khurram masterminded both the wickets to finish the day with impressive figures of 21-3-90-6, including first spell of 7-0-15-4. Khurram could have potentially added another wicket to his cap, had Shan Masood held on to a straightforward catch at short-cover of Hasan Mahmud.

Nonetheless, Khurram’s six for 90 made him the first Pakistan fast bowler to take a six-fer in a home series since 2010 when Tanvir Ahmed recorded figures of six for 120 against South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Mir Hamza also bowled his heart out, finishing with figures of 16-1-50-2.

Scores in brief (day 3 of 5)

Pakistan 274 all-out, 85.1 overs (Saim Ayub 58, Shan Masood 57, Salman Ali Agha 54, Babar Azam 31, Mohammad Rizwan 29; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-61, Taskin Ahmed 3-57) and 9-2

Bangladesh 262 all-out, 78.4 overs (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78, Hasan Mahmud 13 not out; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Salman Ali Agha 2-13, Mir Hamza 2-50).