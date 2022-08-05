Pakistan makes strong demarche to India

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday made a strong demarche to India on the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and conveyed Government of Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK, which breached international law, UN Charter and the 4th Geneva Convention as well as several resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

A strong protest was registered over the series of illegitimate measures taken by India in order to unilaterally alter the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory and to accentuate its brutal military occupation, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here. It was noted that even after the passage of three years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, there was no let-up in the strong-armed military siege of the occupied territory and the humanitarian and human rights situation continues to exacerbate.

Extrajudicial killings, detentions and arrests, fake cases and bogus trials under the ambit of draconian laws and a compromised judicial system have become a norm in the IIOJK, statement added. Pakistan’s categorical rejection of the report of the so-called “Delimitation Commission” was also reiterated. It was underscored that India cannot unilaterally alter the demographic composition of IIOJK under the garb of fake electoral reforms.

The Cd’A was reminded of Pakistan’s consistent demand that the Government of India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; immediately lift its inhuman military siege in IIOJK; stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory; cease extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations; release the illegally detained Kashmiri youth and political leadership; annul Hurriyat leader Mr. Yasin Malik’s fallacious life-sentence under fictitious charges and withdraw all other fabricated cases that have been mischievously spun around him; withdraw over 900,000 occupation troops from IIOJK; and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Pakistan also once again calls upon the international community, international human rights organizations and particularly the United Nations and its human rights machinery to take cognizance of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK, hold India accountable for its reprehensible conduct, and ensure a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Friday expressed its commitment to extend all possible support to Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

“Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed on Friday to mark three years since Indian illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people,” Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

