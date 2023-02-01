Pakistan, Malaysia agree to strengthen economic ties

F.P. Report

RIYADH: Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation with each other.

The agreement came during a meeting between Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

Prime Minister briefed him on the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which works on the whole of government approach to facilitate foreign investments in the country and ensuring ease of doing business.

The two leaders also highlighted the revitalization of the Joint Ministerial Commission, collaboration in the vocational training sector and export of manpower as key areas for further cooperation.

Both prime ministers emphasized on the urgency of galvanizing efforts against the ongoing Israeli brutalities that had resulted in huge loss of precious lives and forced displacement.