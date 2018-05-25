Pakistan military officials express reservation over the book of former ISI chief

F.P.Report

KARACHI: The military official of Pakistan has express reservations over a book written by Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Security sources said that Durrani was being summoned to the General Headquarters (GHQ) for clearing his position. They said that the former spy chief would have to clear his position over a violation of the military’s code of conduct.

Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency from August 1990 till March 1992, co-authored the book titled ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’ with former Indian spy chief AS Dulat.

