Pakistan Navy, ANF seize large quantity of narcotics in Arabian Sea

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s ship HUNAIN and Anti-Narcotics Force, in an intelligence-based operation, have seized a large quantity of narcotics in the North Arabian Sea.

The seized narcotics include approximately two-thousand Kilograms of Hashish, three-hundred and seventy Kilograms of Ice and fifty kilograms of Heroin.

The seized consignment also includes one hundred thousand illegal Indian made pills used as drug which were to be transported via sea to an international destination.

The value of the seized narcotics in international market is approximately one-hundred and forty-five million dollars.

The seized items have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.