Pakistan Navy begins exercises with US, Japan, Russia, Oman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy performs bilateral naval exercises with major countries. According to the official press release of Pakistan Navy, bilateral exercises are being conducted with naval forces of Japan, Oman, Russia and the United States.

These naval exercises will enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts for ensuring regional maritime security, the press release mentioned.

The ongoing RMSP deployment and participation in bilateral exercises by Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR were testimony of Pakistan Navy resolve to ensure peace and order at sea while maintaining close relations with friendly navies, the statement mentioned.

Regarding the ships included in the exercises, the naval press release stated that, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter participated in bilateral exercises with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship ARIAKE, Royal Oman Navy Ship KHASSAB, Russian Federation Navy Ships STOIKY and KOLA and United States Navy Ship JOHN PAUL JONES in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR is presently deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

Mentioning the goals of exercises, it added that these patrols were conducted as Pakistan Navy initiative to contribute towards regional maritime security and to support international efforts against the menace of maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling.

Pakistan Navy remained committed to play role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region, the press statement added.