Pakistan Navy celebrates 78th Independence Day

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional enthusiasm, spirit and military customs.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial mounting of Guard was followed by the laying of floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid by Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes, and special prayers were offered in all mosques in Naval areas for solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at units of Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar and Ormara.

Various Independence Day activities were held at Pakistan Navy units/ establishments including singing of national anthem in the morning, cycle races and boat rallies. PN mission in command of CTF 150 Bahrain also celebrated Independence Day at Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Headquarters, Bahrain.

Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan Navy educational institutions were also held where school children presented tableaus on national songs and declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day.

President of Pakistan has also approved military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Independence Day. The awards include 03 x Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 14 x Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 14 x Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, 97 x awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) have been approved for Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have also been approved for Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians. Pakistan Navy celebrated Independence Day with a firm resolution to safeguard the country against any belligerence.