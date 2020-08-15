Pakistan Navy continues rescue, relief operation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The search, rescue and relief operation by the Pakistan Navy is continued in collaboration with civil administration in Dadu, Sindh.

While, carrying out relief operation, the Pakistan Navy personnel also celebrated Independence Day with local populace of the flood ridden areas, said a Pakistan Navy press release. The Pakistan Navy established rescue and relief camp at Radhani Mori (UC Chinni) near Johi Town to help flood affected local inhabitants.

Medical camps have also been established to provide treatment and medical assistance to hundreds of displaced patients with free medicines.

The Pakistan Navy personnel in collaboration with local administration distributed cooked meal and ration bags among hundreds of evacuated people. National flags, shirts and caps were also distributed amongst children of the area for celebration of Independence Day.

The rescue and relief operation by the Pakistan Navy was being continued to extend assistance and ration distribution to various rain and flood affected areas.