Pakistan Navy demonstrates firing of anti-ship missiles

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has successfully demonstrated firing of anti-ship missiles in the north Arabian Sea.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, warships and airplanes fired anti-ship missiles at sea level.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed firing of the missiles and expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to give a befitting response to any aggression. Successful test-fire of missiles is a proof of Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness, he added.