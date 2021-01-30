Pakistan Navy inducts Type-054 Class Frigate ship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday Pakistan Navy organized a launching ceremony of the second ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy. The ceremony was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

In this launching ceremony Pakistan Navy also added a newly built second T-054 ship in the national fleet.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Naval Overseer, Ch-ina (CNO) Commodore Azfar Humayun as Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by various high level Chinese officials inc-luding representatives of China Shipbuilding Trad-ing Company and HZ Ship-yard.

The press release mentioned that the ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acou-stic sensors integrated thro-ugh state of the art Combat Management System.

The authorities also notified that Pakistan Navy ordered four Type-054A/P Frigates in 2017 where all of the ships are being delivered as per planned schedule.

The occasion of launching ceremony also coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust.

On the occasion, CNO Humayun underscored that induction of these warships would considerably enha-nce Pakistan’s maritime de-fence and deterrence capabilities. During his address he also accredited the commitment, hard work and opportune completion of this important milestone project by China Shipbui-lding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard, Shanghai in spite of ongoing global pandemic.

While highlighting the capabilities of Type-054 Frigates, the official notified that it will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems.