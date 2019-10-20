Pakistan Navy joins 32-member Trans Regional Maritime Network

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has joined the Trans Regional Maritime Network based in Italy.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in Islamabad.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo was also present on the occasion. Based in Italy, Trans Regional Maritime Network has 32 countries its members.

Pakistan Navy will be able to gain access to further information on maritime issues by joining this network, which has 32 countries as its members.