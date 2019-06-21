Pakistan Navy providing security to int’l maritime routes: Naval Chief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is all time ready to cope with maritime security challenges being faced by the country.

He was addressing the participants of a course and faculty at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore today.

The Naval Chief said maritime security sector is facing different challenges in this era.

He underlined the need to explore maritime resources associated with Gwadar Port.

Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy jointly with international forces is providing security and patrolling to international maritime security routes.