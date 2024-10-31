Pakistan Navy rescues 23 stranded Iranian fishermen from Gulf of Aden

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy rescued 23 Iranian fishermen on Thursday from a sailing vessel that reported problems in its engine and injury to a crew member in the Gulf of Aden, the navy said in a press release.

Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Zulfiquar deployed on the Regional Maritime Security Patrol responded to a distress call made by Iranian fishing dhow, Al Muhammadi, which was stranded over 1,200 nautical miles from its home port, the navy said.

“PNS Zulfiquar promptly responded to a distress call of Fishing Dhow Al Muhammadi,” the Pakistan Navy said. “Upon communication with the Pakistan Navy ship, fishing dhow reported a seriously injured crew member as well defective engine and requested for necessary assistance.”

This combination of handout photograph, taken and released by Pakistan Navy on October 31, 2024, shows Iranian fishing Dhow “Al Muhammadi” with 23 fishermen onboard which was rescued by Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiqar during Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Gulf of Aden, according to the navy. (Photo courtesy: Pakistan Navy)

The Pakistani ship dispatched medical and technical teams to provide first aid to the fisherman who had injured his hand while repairing the boat’s engine. Two more sick crew members were provided medical assistance, the navy said.

The Iranian vessel’s engine was also repaired by the Pakistani team.

“In line with the national objective of ensuring peace and stability in the region, Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its assets on Regional Maritime Security Patrol,” it added. “During deployment, Pakistan Navy ships also provide assistance to ships operating at sea.”

The timely and successful rescue operation was an expression of the Pakistan Navy’s determination to ensure the safety of human life at sea, the Pakistan Navy said.

Pakistan has requested Iranian vessels and their crew members in the past. In March, the Pakistan Navy rescued eight Iranian fishermen after their boat caught fire in the open sea.