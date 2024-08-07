Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook visit Bahrain

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK visited port Mina Salman of Bahrain and conducted bilateral exercises with friendly navies during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

Upon arrival at port, the ship was received by senior officials of Bahrain Navy and officials of Pakistan Embassy. Later, Commanding Officer of PNS YARMOOK called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammad Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guards, Brig Saqib Qamar and other senior officials of Bahrain Navy. The Commanding Officer also visited HQ Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and called on Dy Commander CMF, Commodore Mark Anderson. During the interactions, professional matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

During stay at port Mina Salman, Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Commander Maritime Coalition Forces, officials of Bahrain Navy, prominent businessmen, notables from Pakistani community, a large number of diplomats and Defence Attaché of friendly countries visited PNS YARMOOK. Various activities; including exchange visits onboard ships and orientation visits of military installations were also undertaken.

Upon culmination of port visit, PNS YARMOOK conducted bilateral exercises with Royal Bahrain Navy Ship AL-MANAMA, US Ship DANIEL INOUYE and Japanese Maritime Self Defence (JMSDF) Ship, JS SAMIDARE. The exercises were aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding among partner Navies while rehearsing interoperability to undertake joint operations in the region.

Pakistan Navy is maintaining permanent presence in the Indian Ocean to keep the national and international Sea Lines Of Communications (SLOC) under surveillance. Pakistan Navy (PN) believes in collaborative efforts for maintenance of rule-based order at sea. PN actively collaborates with regional and international partners deployed in Indian Ocean to counter piracy and to undertake anti-narcotics operations for protecting global common interests.