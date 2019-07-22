Pakistan Navy, Wapda advance in 28th National Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR (APP): Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Wapda recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 28th National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

International Footballers Tariq Lutfi and Sheikh Saddique graced the occasion as guests and before the start of the match the players of Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda, PTV and KPT were introduced to them. Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling matches.

In the first match played between Pakistan Navy and PTV provided great thrilling for the sitting spectators. The two teams were failed to score any goals in the goal-less half. PTV players tried their hard to get any lead and they got some goal-fetching chances but due to poor finishing the forwards were failed to score any goal.

On the other hand Pakistan Navy also made some good rallies of attacks but failed to score any goal. Navy forwards got two each chances in the first session but first the attempt of Awais Gul and Jibran were gone wide from the goal-post.

There were a see saw battle in the first session and it was the second session in which Pakistan Navy managed their position by making some combine inroads as a result Awais Gul succeeded in scoring a beautiful goal on the field attempt to make the tally 1-0. It was in the 66th minute when Awais Gul netted the first goal for Pakistan Navy.

After taking lead, Pakistan Navy made more rallies of attacks and it was in the 89th minute when this time right winger Abdul Rehman scored a beautiful goal on the field attempt. Awais Gul, Jibran and Abdul Rehman exchanges the ball from the center line and when they reached into the danger zone Jibran gave a free ball to right winger Abdul Rehman from the left side who did nothing wrong in scoring the second goal to make the tally 2-0. PTV tried their hard to reduce the margin but were failed.

In the second match Pakistan Wapda stunned Karachi Port Trust (KPT) by 3-0 in a one-sided affair. Wapda dominated the proceedings right from the outset of the match. Pakistan Wapda took the lead in the 10th minute when Zubair Qadeer international slammed in a beautiful goal from the 25-yard distance with his forceful kick.

After taking lead, Wapda kept up pressure and scored another goal in the 23rd minute when right winger Ashfaq Uddin netted a fine goal to make the tally 2-0 well before the first session. KPT after conceding two goals tried their hard to reduce the margin but their front-line failed to click.

It was in the second-half when Adnan Saeed scored the third goal on the field attempt to make the tally 3-0. Thus Wapda won the match by 3-0 and moved to next round.