Pakistan need economic alliance, govt will be able to woo Fazl: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan need economic grand alliance instead of political alliance of the opposition parties.

Talking to media in Shakargarh after visiting the family of martyred Akmal Hussain, Federal Minister said that JUI Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will not move into alliance with PTI as the government will be able to woo him.

He said martyred jawans were asset of the country and their sacrifices will not be forgotten. Ahsan Iqbal claimed PTI allowed the terrorists to move in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said, “No one can look at the country with a dirty eye during the presence of our brave soldiers.”

He said Jafar Express incident was the worst, brutal act of terrorism, adding that enemies were making a sinister attempt to stop CPEC and the development of Balochistan.

Federal Minister claimed PML-N defeated the worst form of terrorism in 2013.

He said before 2018, there was complete peace in the country. Ahsan Iqbal said the leniency of the PTI government gave an opportunity to terrorism to flourish. He claimed PTI put politics above the interests of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed when the interests of the country are in question, there is no politics of any kind in front of them. He urged the nation to face the challenges with complete unity and solidarity.