Pakistan needs loans to pay off previous loans, admits PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that Pakistan needs loans to pay off previous loans which were taken by the previous governments.

This he said while addressing the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He highlighted some of the key challenges facing his government and his plans to tackle them.

PM Imran said that we have approached the International Monetary Fund and our friendly countries.

He added that PTI has been in power from the 60 days and adding that the immediate concern for our government is to increase our exports so we can bolster our foreign exchange reserves.

He warned that the next three to six months will be difficult for Pakistan and adding that Pakistan’s strength is overseas Pakistanis and we have to make conditions favorable for them to invest in the country,” he said. The premier announced, “We are working to create a favorable environment for investment in the country and will introduce a one-window operation for it.”

Speaking about his Naya Pakistan Housing Program, PM Imran said, “There is a need for 10 million houses in Pakistan and we have embarked on a program to build 5 million houses in the initial phase.”

He further said, “Pakistan is a country with great potential and is one of the most diverse countries in the world.”

“This is the best time for investors to come to Pakistan,” he added. PM Imran further said he has spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about boosting investment ties between the two countries.

Upholding that Pakistan’s two biggest problems are corruption and poverty, PM Imran said that we have asked the Chinese government to help us with eliminating corruption and poverty alleviation because in the past five years, China has clamped down on corruption.

Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he termed it very important” for Pakistan and said that the project increased the country’s strategic importance. “China is a huge market for Pakistan and economic zones such as Gwadar are being developed.”

Responding to a question regarding relations with neighbors, the prime minister said, “Pakistan’s relations especially with Afghanistan and India are crucial.” He, however, expressed disappointment that India did not respond to Pakistan’s initiative for dialogue.

The premier arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday on a two-day official visit to attend the investment conference that numerous other world leaders and corporates have skipped over the issue of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death.

Khan, who landed in Medina and was welcomed by Governor Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, paid a visit to the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) before departing for Riyadh to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.

Advertisements