Pakistan, Nepal agree to enhance trade ties

F.P. Report

BAKU: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday held a meeting with the Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli on the sidelines of 18th Non Aligned Movement Summit in Baku.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, both the leaders affirmed to enhance trade ties between the two countries and expressed their desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional peace, grave human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi briefed the Nepalese prime minister on Indian illegal actions in occupied Kashmir. He expressed hope that Nepal will play its role as SAARC chair, for strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on August 22, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali had expressed his deep concerns over the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir during his telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The foreign minister had contacted his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Gyawali in order to apprise him Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Qureshi had told Gyawali that New Delhi violated international resolutions over IoK through its unilateral moves by revoking special status to the occupied valley and imposition of curfew since last 17 days.

He had said that an international organisation had expressed fear of genocide of Kashmiris in the occupied valley, whereas, the 17-day curfew had created a severe shortage of food and medicines.