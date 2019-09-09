Pakistan observes 9th Muharram with solemnity, sanctity

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The 9th of Muharram is being observed across the country today (Monday) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – and his companions in Karbala.

Religious scholars are throwing light on the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and mourning processions are being taken out in various parts of the country.

Security

Security has been beefed up across the country for the mourning processions and majalis. The Sindh government has decided to suspend mobile phone service in the province.

Snipers have been deployed, aerial monitoring of the processions is being conducted and cellular services are blocked in Lahore and Quetta among other major cities.

Traffic Plan

The Punjab Home Department has banned pillion riding in Lahore on 9th and 10th Muharram to avoid any untoward incident. Pillion riding has also been banned in Quetta.

Special traffic plans for the processions of 9th of Muharram have been chalked out across the country.

The devotees brought main processions from imambargahs across the country to observe 9th of Muharram with religious fervor and sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions in Karbala.

Different Taazia (mourning processions) and Zuljinah processions had been carried out in different of the country today in the memory of martyrs of Karbala. Ulema and Zakireen shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

In the federal capital main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and concluded at the same place after passing through the traditional routes.

However, a large number of mourners had participated in the procession.

In order to maintain law and order situation, mobile network service was suspended.

Islamabad Administration has also imposed Section 144 in the city to maintain peace and sectarian harmony.

There was complete ban on gathering of five or four people except majalis and processions whereas pillion riding was also prohibited in the federal capital.

DIG operation Waqar Uddin Syed was monitoring the security arrangements through safe city cameras and aerial surveillance.

In Peshawar, the main Alam and Zuljinah procession of Ashura will be taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar on Tuesday.

Fourteen other processions will be taken out from different Imambargahs which will join the main procession.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes will terminate at its starting point in the evening.

Similar processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah will also be taken out in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Strict security measures have been taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

To pay homage to Imam Hussain (R.A) and Martyrs of Karbala Youm-e-Ashur will also be observed in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

A total of 188 processions will be brought out across Gilgit-Baltistan out of them six processions will be carried out in Gilgit.

In Gilgit, the main procession will start from Central Imamia Mosque at mooring which passing through main bazar will culminate at same in evening.

Municipal Corporation has completed cleanliness campaign on procession routes besides sweeping route by special branch.

A spokesman of Home department told our Gilgit correspondent that said elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure protection of all processions besides security on Karakorum Highway and Naran Babusar road.

Mobile phone service will be suspended five to eleven am tomorrow.