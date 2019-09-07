Pakistan observes PAF day today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani nation is observing Pakistan Air Force day across the country on Saturday (today) to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF in defending the country during the Indo-Pak War in 1965.

According to details, a notable event of the war was that Pakistan Air Force flying ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam shot down five planes of Indian Air Force in less than a minute.

A day earlier, the nation observed Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.