Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event of Commonwealth Games 2022

F.P. Report

BIRMINGHAM: Australian hockey team trounced Pakistan to force them out of the medal race in Commonwealth Games 2022 s Hockey event.

Pakistan had no chance to make a comeback in the match as the Kangaroos were unstoppable.

Blake Govers scored a goal in 12th minute to give a 1-0 lead to Australia. Under pressure Pakistan seemed clueless as they didn’t find any room to score an equalizer in second quarter.

Jeremy Hayward scored another goal in 19th minute to make it 2-0 in favour of pool toppers Australia. Hayward scored another goal in third quarter, his second consecutive goal of the match. Tom Wickham followed his teammate and netted the goal in 42nd minute to further dent Pakistan by the score of 4-0.

Wickham scored yet another goal just two minutes after the start of fourth quarter to further strengthen the lead to 5-0. Jacob Anderson scored in 53rd minute followed by Nathan Ephramus second-last minute goal to seal 7-0 victory for Australia who had already made into the semi-finals.

With this defeat, Pakistan are out of the medal race. They will face Canada in seventh position match on August 6.