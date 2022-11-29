Pakistan out of risks of default: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that due to difficult decisions taken by the coalition government, Pakistan was out of the risks of default. He said the government was taking all possible steps to further strengthen the national economy and was striving with priority measures to reduce price hike and provide relief to the common people.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Jefferies, a leading global investment banking and capital markets firm. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister regretted that unfounded rumours were being spread about the economy of Pakistan and reprehensible efforts were being made to create havoc.

He said the coalition government without caring for the political price, saved the country from the repercussions of the previous four years of maladministration by the former government. He also reiterated that the government was making efforts to reduce the foreign trade deficit and providing all possible facilities to the foreign investors.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister invited the firm to open its office in Pakistan. The delegation termed the economic recovery of Pakistan as a good sign under the leadership of prime minister that faced the economic challenges in an effective manner and put the country on the path of economic stability.

Shehbaz, Zardari discuss overall political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday. The two leaders exchanged views about the country’s overall political situation.

During the meeting, rehabilitation of the flood affected people and the process of aid in view of the advent of winter was also reviewed. It was agreed to speed up the rehabilitation process of the flood affected people. Both the leaders also discussed matters relating to economic improvement, relief for masses and the development process.