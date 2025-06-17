Pakistan outplays Philippines in AVC Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan National Senior Men’s Volleyball Team continued their strong showing in the AVC Nations Cup 2025 with a commanding victory over the Philippines by 3-1 in an exciting group stage match at Bahrain.

The Green-shirts began the match with high energy and dominance, taking the first two sets comfortably with scores of 25-18 and 25-12, thanks to clinical execution and tight defensive play.

However, the Philippines bounced back in the third set, taking advantage of a few errors and winning it 25-18. Undeterred, Pakistan responded strongly in the fourth set, sealing the match with a hard-fought 25-22 win, demonstrating their resilience and teamwork.

Key performers among the standout players were Murad Khan, whose consistent attacking and sharp finishing were crucial in crucial moments. Afaq Khan, who controlled the tempo and provided strong blocking at the net. Musawer Khan, who impressed with his defensive efforts and effective serves.

These players played a pivotal role in maintaining Pakistan’s momentum throughout the match and helped secure this important win. Pakistan is placed in Pool C alongside Chinese Taipei and the Philippines. With this victory, Pakistan is in a strong position to advance in the tournament. Their next and final group match will be against Chinese Taipei on June 19.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation in a statement on the team’s performance said, “The team has shown great discipline and strength. This win reflects the hard work of our players, coaches, and support staff. We are hopeful for another strong performance against Chinese Taipei and urge all volleyball fans in Pakistan to support our national heroes.”