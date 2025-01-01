Pakistan outshine India at Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025

F.P. Report

The Pakistani team delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, surpassing strong opponents including India.

On the third day of the event, Bano Kosar secured a gold medal in the women’s 48kg jiu-jitsu category by defeating India’s Richa Sharma in the decisive match.

Earlier, on the opening day of the championship, M. Ali Rashid and M. Yousaf Ali earned a bronze medal for Pakistan in the men’s duo event.

Similarly, Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif added to Pakistan’s success by winning bronze in the women’s duo category, making the first day even more remarkable for the national team.