Pakistan passing through crucial phase: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan is passing through a crucial phase, the imported rulers have failed to deliver and do not have the capacity to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political crisis. We are at crossroads and have to choose between subjugation or true independence of the nation; now is the time for the people to firmly stand by Imran Khan and work for achieving true independence of Pakistan.

In his statement issued here from the chief minister secretariat on Monday, Mahmood Khan said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for peace and tranquility and will never accept imported rulers. He said that the people of this province are standing firmly with Imran Khan and will take to the streets in full strength to make the proposed true independence march a success story.

Mahmood Khan said that this country was established with the aim of ensuring national sovereignty, but due to the incompetence of the self-centred political mafia, we could not achieve this goal. Criticizing the policies of the imported government, the chief minister said that decisions are being taken on the desires of their foreign masters and a fugitive person has been entrusted with our future, which is not acceptable to Pakistanis.

He made it clear that the group of incompetent politicians are serving alien interests to remain in power and loot the national wealth; they have formed a unified front against Chairman PTI Imran Khan, who is working to rid the country from incompetent and corrupt rulers.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan reiterated that the entire nation is supporting Imran Khan in his struggle for the real freedom of the country. People of Pakistan have affirmed their commitment to support Imran Khan time and again and it has been established, without any doubt, that Imran Khan is the only national leader that is representative of Pakistanis and is capable of leading the federation.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the nation has rejected the imported government and is well aware of their nefarious intentions and gross incompetency. He further said that the people of this province have always stood with truth, and this time, will also play a key role in making the real freedom movement successful.

