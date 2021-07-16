Pakistan peace meeting postponed till July 25

TASHKENT (TASS): The conference on a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, which was supposed to be held on July 17-19 in Islamabad, is postponed to July 25. This was announced on Friday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities.”

“We wanted to do it as soon as possible, now everything seems to be postponed until July 25,” he said, answering a TASS question.

Lavrov noted that a lot of events in Afghanistan are now expected. “The plan is, first of all, a trip of a group of Afghan politicians, but without representatives of the government, headed by [the chairman of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan] Abdullah Abdullah. With him, as I heard, a delegation is expected, which will include other ethnic groups in Afghanistan: Tajiks , Uzbeks and others. They are going to go to meet with the Taliban in Doha. After that they planned to go to Islamabad, at least the Pakistani Foreign Minister told me exactly that, “the minister added.

The inclusion of India and Iran in the expanded “troika” for the settlement in Afghanistan (Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan) will enrich the possibilities of this format, Lavrov said.

The Troika discussed, inter alia, the candidacies of India and Iran [as new members]. I believe that this would enrich the possibilities of this format, “Lavrov said.

The minister drew attention to the fact that one of the key tasks of the enlarged troika is to involve all political and ethnic groups living in Afghanistan in the dialogue on the settlement.