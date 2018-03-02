Pakistan should play role in ending bloodshed in Syria

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, has called upon the government to seek the cooperation of Saudi Arabia and Turkey for ending the bloodletting in Syria.

Addressing a Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said there were reports that people from Pakistan were also involved in the killing of the Syrians. He said it was the responsibility of the government to investigate the matter and if the reports were correct, ban their going abroad.

Siraj said that Russia , with the support of Basharal Asad, had massacred hundreds of thousands of Syrians. He said that hell had been let loose on the Syrians but there was silence of the graveyard in the Muslim world while some Muslim rulers stood with the US. He said that the enemies within the Muslims were a far bigger threat to the Ummah.

The JI chief said that Pakistan’s foreign policy was a complete failure as the country’s was being listed grey for allegedly supporting the terrorists. Even the country’s old friends, Saudi Arabia and China were not supporting us.

He said that the differences among the Muslim rulers and the political leaders were not for the cause of the Ummah but only for selfish interests. Had these rulers been sincere for the Ummah, the bloodshed of the Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and Burma would not have been going on.

The JI chief slated the Foreign Minister’s statement regarding the listing of the country among grey countries and termed it as highly irresponsible.

The JI leader condemned the fresh raise in the POL prices, and said it was totally unjustified as the country was not a facing a war situation and there had not been any increase in the POL prices in the world market. He said, during the last six months, the POL prices had been raised by Rs. 20 per liter due to which the prices of the day to day commodities had increased considerably. He said that the rulers were taking planeload of their friends and cronies on foreign visits and purchasing costly gifts there.

He said the system of exploitation must come to an end. He said that the situation in the field of education was worst as He said that on the average, the country was spending Rs. 55 thousand on each child but the quality of education remained too low due to which the future of the youth was at stake.

