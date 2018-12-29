Pakistan Post all set to launch mobile app today to facilitate its customers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed is all set to launch a mobile application to facilitate its customers on Saturday (today).

According to officials, the mobile application will boasts various features including track and trace, register complaint, postal services, tariff, post codes, locate post office and contact us.

Official added that the app would be available to keep customers of Pakistan Post informed about their parcel..

Murad Saeed in a statement said this mobile application is aimed at increasing customers’ confidence in Pakistan Post along with facilitating them.

Last month, Mr Saeed launched a mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ to facilitate motorists travelling on highways. ‘Hamsafar’, the mobile application, jointly development by the National Highways Authority (NHA) and Motorway Police, will apprise commuters about latest traffic updates.