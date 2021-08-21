Pakistan posts 65 corona deaths, 3,084 cases in a day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The positivity ratio took another hit as another 65 people breathed their last and 3,084 were infected by coronavirus throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours (Friday), showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday morning.

The positivity rate has now plunged to 5.73 percent, down from well over six a day earlier.

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 65 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 24,848 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,119,970 after adding the fresh 3,084 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), a total of 53,770 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.73 percent way down from 6.23 percent.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), as many as 3,648 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,006,078. As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 89,044.

As many as 418,478 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 378,288 in Punjab, 155,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 95,709 in Islamabad, 31,781 in Balochistan, 30,423 in Azad Kashmir and 9,579 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,505 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 6,566 in Sindh, 4,750 in KP, 848 in Islamabad, 675 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan and 169 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global Developments

Here are the global developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Sri Lanka locks down –

Sri Lanka announces a nationwide lockdown after intense pressure from medical experts with the virus overwhelming hospitals, morgues and crematoriums.

– Catalonia curfew –

Catalonia’s regional government seeks to reimpose a curfew in Barcelona and dozens of other cities in northeastern Spain, a day after a court ordered the measure lifted.

– Israel PM gets booster –

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a vaccine booster shot as the country begins administering them to people aged 40 and over amid a spike in infections.

– Philippines record –

The Philippines reports its highest daily number of coronavirus infections, as authorities ease a lockdown in the capital to allow more businesses to operate and reduce the financial pain of poor families.

– NZ extends lockdown –

New Zealand extends a national lockdown as case numbers continue to rise and a Delta variant outbreak spreads from Auckland to the capital Wellington.

– Sydney too –

Sydney also extends its two-month-old lockdown for another month and introduces a partial curfew as Australia’s largest city struggles to contain its outbreak.

– Indian vaccine approved –

India authorises the emergency use of a second homegrown Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, by pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, which is also the first approved for children older than 12 in the country.

– Treatment hope –

AstraZeneca announces positive results from a trial of a Covid-19 treatment that uses a drug made from a combination of two antibodies.

– 4.4 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,401,486 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 625,166 deaths, followed by Brazil with 572,641, India with 433,589, Mexico 251,319 and Peru 197,716.