Pakistan presses Taliban on TTP, security in key Kabul talks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation is in Kabul for talks with the Taliban government, mainly on cross-border militancy and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) issue.

Sadiq Khan, Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan, led the delegation, the Foreign Office said. His trip aligns with the full reopening of the Torkham border today (Saturday) after almost a month’s closure. Islamabad’s relations with Kabul remain strained amid cross-border attacks, security concerns, and the deportation of Afghan migrants.

According to reports, the envoy delivered Pakistan’s messages on counterterrorism, border security, and regional stability. He met Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister and is expected to meet Nooruddin Azizi, the Taliban’s acting minister of commerce.

The meeting holds great importance in the light of rising terrorist activities in Pakistan, most of which are planned in or carried out from Afghan soil. Pakistan has repeatedly requested the Afghan Taliban to stop sheltering TTP terrorists, but that has not happened so far. The meetings are taking place over a week after the Jaffer Express hijacking by a group of terrorists linked to Afghanistan and India.