Pakistan providing equal rights to minorities: Qadri

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Pakistan has the distinction of providing equal rights and complete religious freedom to minorities residing here.

Talking to European Union (EU) Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, he said the country has always raised its voice in favour of minorities, who were subjected to any brutality anywhere in the world.

Interfaith Harmony committees were being organised at district level to protect minority rights, said a press release.

He said the government has constituted National Commission for Minorities for protecting minority rights. A Hindu member had been assigned the responsibilities of chairman of the commission for promptly resolving minority issues.

The functions of NCM would be improved and refined further by an act of Parliament.

Qadri said the country has almost controlled the spread of COVID-19 owing to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

European Union (EU) ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said EU supports Pakistan’s earnest endeavours of promoting Interfaith Harmony. The Kartarpur corridor project was best example of promoting fraternity among the minorities communities.