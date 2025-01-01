Pakistan qualifies for final of Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship

F.P. Report

SOUTH KOREA: Pakistan defeated Japan 64-39 to storm into the final of the Asian Youth Netball Championship in Jeonju-si, South Korea, on Thursday, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The Green Shirts had a strong start with a 21-7 lead over Japan in the first quarter. By halftime, they extended the score to 34-19. The third quarter saw Pakistan lead 42-28 before ending the game at 64-39 and sealing their spot in tomorrow’s final.

Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Sumayya, Jasmine, Amani, Parisa and Farah Rasheed displayed top-notch performances during the match, said a press release.

The president, chairman and secretary general of the Pakistan Netball Federation congratulated the Pakistan team on winning the semi-final.

Pakistan will play the final either against the Maldives or Chinese Taipei on Friday.

On Sunday, Pakistan downed Japan 79-39 during their fourth group match.