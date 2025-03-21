Pakistan Railways announces 20pc reduction in train fares on Eid-ul-Fitr

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways announced 20 percent reduction in train fares on Eid-ul-Fitr.

A notification was issued for the reduction in fares. Special discounts will be given on all mail, express and inter-city trains on the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the notification, the special discount on fares will be available only for the three days of Eid.

The reduction in fares will also be applicable to advance bookings; however, this reduction in fares will not be applicable to Eid special trains.

Pakistan Railways directed all booking offices to strictly implement this discount for a 20 percent reduction in fares.