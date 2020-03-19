Pakistan Railways to suspend eight trains to Karachi due to coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has Thursday decided to suspend the operation of eight trains to Karachi in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the trains will be discontinued from March 25 and the decision has been taken on the Sindh government’s request.

The federal minister clarified that the financial situation of the company is not good enough to refund money to the passengers; however, alternate arrangements will be made for them.

It is pertinent here to mention that officials had earlier recommended the Ministry of Railways to halt or limit train operation as the administration was facing difficulties in taking the precautionary measures.