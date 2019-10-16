Pakistan raises human rights situation in IOK in UNGA’s committee session

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has raised the human rights violation committed by Indian occupied forces in occupied Kashmir.

She informed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

During an interactive dialogue, Bachelet expressed concern about the human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Lodhi said all liberties had been taken away from people of occupied Kashmir while human rights violations continue with impunity and tales of torture abound.