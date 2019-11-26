Pakistan raises serious question over India’s eligibility for membership of UNSC

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan has challenged and raised questions over India’s eligibility to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations Munir Akram said this while speaking at UN General Assembly, he said New Delhi was in blatant violation of 15-member body’s resolutions aimed at settling the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

He said India had imposed a complete curfew and lockdown on 8 million people for over 100 days and it is perpetrating massive violations of human rights against them and against its own minority communities.

How come a violator of international laws, can become a custodian of peace in the world? he questioned.

Munir Akram urged the UN to consider efforts for peace of a country, which desires to become a permanent member of UNSC, rather than focusing on its strength.