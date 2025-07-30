Pakistan ranks 4th globally with 167 snow leopards in landmark population survey

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking moment for wildlife conservation, Pakistan has unveiled its first-ever scientific estimate of the snow leopard population, 167 individuals, placing the country at number four globally among snow leopard range nations. This marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s environmental research and conservation efforts.

The announcement was made during the Pakistan Wildlife Protection Awards 2025, organized by the Snow Leopard Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC).

The event brought together environmental experts, diplomats, educators, students, journalists, and conservation activists to honor the unsung heroes of wildlife protection.

Based on 15 years of rigorous field surveys, camera trapping, and data analysis, the Snow Leopard Foundation determined that Pakistan’s snow leopard population stands at 167 individuals. This newly released data provides a critical foundation for future conservation strategies aimed at protecting the elusive and endangered big cat in Pakistan’s high-altitude mountain regions.

During the ceremony, seven dedicated rangers and field staff from Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were awarded for their bravery and long-standing service in safeguarding endangered species, often at great personal risk.

Dr. Shezra Mansab Kharal, Minister of State for Climate Change, lauded the field officers as “the true heroes of our wildlife,” emphasizing their vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s climate resilience and environmental security.

Wildlife Ambassador Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari echoed this sentiment, highlighting that “protecting wildlife means saving entire ecosystems and the future of coming generations.”

Awardees included Muhammad Ismail (AJK), Sher Afghan Ali, Muhammad Raza, Sakhawat Ali, Israr Ullah, Muhammad Saleem, and Mehboob Shah, each receiving national recognition through category-specific wildlife awards.

The ceremony also featured the screening of a documentary titled “Beyond Borders – The Heartbeat of Chitral Rangers”, showcasing the harsh realities and sacrifices of those working in remote, high-altitude terrains to safeguard Pakistan’s natural heritage.

The Snow Leopard Foundation and MoCC&EC reaffirmed their commitment to advancing conservation research and expanding protection efforts for snow leopards and other endangered species across Pakistan.

Snow leopards face increasing threats from habitat degradation, shrinking prey populations, and climate change. Expanding infrastructure, poaching, and conflict with herders continue to jeopardize their survival, making accurate population data essential for targeted conservation.

The three countries with higher populations are China, Mongolia, and India. China hosts the largest number of snow leopards, with an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 individuals, due to its vast mountainous terrain spanning several provinces. Mongolia follows with around 1,000 snow leopards, benefitting from its remote and rugged landscapes that provide ideal habitats. India ranks third, with an estimated population between 500 and 700, primarily found in the Himalayan regions. These countries play a crucial role in the global conservation of this elusive and endangered species.

Local communities, particularly those in Gilgit-Baltistan, have played a growing role in protecting snow leopards by participating in eco-tourism initiatives and reporting poaching incidents, making them vital stakeholders in long-term conservation.

Globally, the snow leopard population is estimated to be between 3,500 and 7,000 individuals, spread across 12 countries in Central and South Asia. This underlines the importance of Pakistan’s role in the survival of this iconic and vulnerable species.