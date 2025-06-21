Pakistan reach in semifinal after defeating Indonesia in Asian Volleyball Nations Cup

F.P. Report

Pakistan have advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Volleyball Nations Cup after defeating Indonesia in an intense quarterfinal match held in Bahrain on Saturday.

Despite losing the opening set, Pakistan made a powerful comeback to win the next three consecutive sets, securing a 3-1 victory and booking a place in the tournament’s top four.

The final scoreline of the match stood at 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, and 25-17 in Pakistan’s favor.

Indonesia started strong by clinching the first set, but the momentum shifted in Pakistan’s favor as the team displayed resilience and strategic dominance in the subsequent sets.

Although Indonesia led in attacking points—scoring 56 against Pakistan’s 50—the Pakistani team outclassed their opponents in defensive plays, particularly in blocking.

Pakistan recorded an impressive 16 block points compared to Indonesia’s 7, proving crucial in turning the match around.

Standout performances came from Murad Jehan, who scored 20 points, and Usman Faryad Ali, who contributed 16 points.

Both players were instrumental in leading Pakistan’s offensive charge and maintaining pressure on the Indonesian defense. Murad Khan and Fahad Raza also played vital roles in the team’s collective success.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan had demonstrated strong form by defeating the Philippines and Chinese Taipei in the group stage to qualify for the quarterfinals.