Pakistan reaches quarterfinals of World Junior Team Squash Championship

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan has advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Team Squash Championship, where it will face Colombia.

According to the details, in the pre-quarterfinals, Pakistan defeated Australia with a 0-2 scoreline.

Pakistani players Abdullah Nawaz and Hamza Khan secured victories to ensure the team’s progression.

Abdullah Nawaz triumphed over Haider Naqvi with a straight-sets victory of 0-3, while Hamza Khan defeated Thomas Squat with scores of 4-11, 2-11, and 2-11.