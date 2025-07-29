Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India: DPM

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is ready for composite dialogue with India.

Addressing a news conference in New York, he emphasized the dialogue will not be limited to the issue of terrorism alone. He reiterated Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism and noted that the U.S. Secretary of State, in a meeting with him, acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

He said during this bilateral meeting, the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute was also raised, emphasizing that permanent peace is not possible in the region without resolution of this dispute. He recalled that the US President Donald Trump had also raised this issue multiple times.

As regards Indus Water Treaty, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s stance is very clear. He said the Indus Water Treaty is binding and no single party can terminate or amend it. He firmly stated that any attempt to divert or block Pakistan’s share of water would be unacceptable.

Responding to a question, the Deputy Prime Minister made it clear that Pakistan has no plan to recognize Israel. He demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Describing his US visit as successful, the Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan has also raised voice for reforms in the UN Security Council emphasizing that the OIC should be given due representation in the world body.