Pakistan ready for meaningful dialogue with India, PM Shehbaz tells top UK envoy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan is ready for a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott, who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes for King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said he looked forward to his meeting with the UK leadership later this year.

Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed the UK’s recent decision to resume PIA flights to and from the UK. He added that this would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by the British Pakistani community as well as enhancing people-to-people exchanges. He particularly appreciated the role of the High Commissioner in this regard.

On Pakistan-UK relations, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation and said that the recently held trade talks between the two countries would lead to mutually beneficial opportunities for both sides.

“Pakistan is also cooperating closely with the UK at the UN Security Council, where Pakistan currently holds the monthly Presidency,” said the prime minister.

The regional situation in South Asia and the Middle East was also discussed. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the UK’s role in de-escalation of tensions during the Pakistan-India standoff.

The UK High Commissioner thanked the prime minister for receiving her and briefed him about her recent visit to London, where she had extensive consultations on enhancing Pakistan-UK bilateral ties.