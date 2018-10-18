Pakistan ready to counter any foreign aggression: President Alvi

F.P. Report

RISALPUR: President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan armed forces are fully prepared and capable to respond to any foreign aggression.

President Alvi said this while addressing the passing out parade at PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur on Thursday. He said that the glorious past of the armed forces is a witness to the fact that the sons of the soil defended the motherland with their blood.

He added that Pakistan is a peace loving and people and follows the policy of friendly relations with all its neighbors. Mr ALvi affirmed that we also desire to establish warm relations based on mutual respect with the international community.

While appreciating the role of Pakistan Air Force, President said that the force being highly potent element of the national defense, played leading role in weeding out terrorists.

Arif Alvi also congratulated the cadets, saying the graduating cadets have been trained in line with the finest traditions set by the great air warriors of the past and expressed the confidence that they will set new records in the line of duty.

Earlier, the President awarded medals to the outgoing cadets; the coveted Sword of Honor was received by cadet Zeeshan Ashraf.

The president also inspected the guard of honor and on the occasion, the PAF aircraft presented fly past and breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers amid thunderous appluase.

The ceremony was also attended by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar and the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

Advertisements