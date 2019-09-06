Pakistan ready to fight till last bullet, last soldier for Kashmir: Army chief Bajwa

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army are prepared and ready to fight till last bullet, last breath and last soldier for Kashmir.

COAS Bajwa said this at the main ceremony of Defence Day which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, while families of the martyrs and Ghazis including other dignitaries were also in attendance.

Army chief paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives for the defence of the homeland. The sacrifices of our sons of the soil will not go in vain.

Today’s Pakistan gives the message of peace and security to the world, he added.

He said Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in the war on terrorism and now responsibility rests with the world community to reject all forms of terrorism and extremism.

Commenting on the prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir, General Bajwa said India is carrying out worst rights violations in the held valley. The World should take notice of the matter with immediate effect.

The Kashmir conflict should be resolved in accordance with UN Resolutions. He said Pakistan will not let Kashmiris alone in their struggle to just right to self-determination.

The COAS said Pakistan desires for peace in Afghanistan and playing important role in the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid floral wreath at the memorial of martyrs and recited Fateha.

This year marks the 54th anniversary of the 1965 war with India when the Pakistani forces repelled Indian attacks on Pakistani soil despite being heavily outnumbered. Defence Day is celebrated to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of that war.

This year, the Defence Day is also being observed as a day to express solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of occupied Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India. Fateha and Quran Khawani were also held for the martyrs.