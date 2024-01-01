Pakistan ready to host SCO meeting in Islamabad: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says Pakistan is ready to host Shanghai Cooperation Organization heads of government meeting in Islamabad from the 15th to 16th of this month.

At weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the moot.

She said the government will ensure the safety and security of the distinguished guests.

The spokesperson said the meeting will discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, social cultural linkages as well as reviewing the performance of the organization.

When asked about the participation of the Indian external affairs minister in the SCO meeting, the spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan has received intimation in this regard.

The Spokesperson said a high level Saudi delegation led by Minister for Investment Engineer Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Falih is paying a three day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday.

The delegation comprises representatives from a wide spectrum of government agencies and private sector entities.

She said the Saudi delegation is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The visit is aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.