Pakistan ready to move forward in economy: PM’s Advisor Dawood

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razzak Dawood has said that Pakistan is ready to take its economy forward and the task required sustained efforts.

Talking to media after inaugurating the 2nd International Textile Exhibition in Lahore today [Thursday], he said that visitors from abroad term Pakistan as competitive business ground for the foreign investors.

To a question, he said that in a meeting with traders of Faisalabad, they informed that they had received more orders in March than in July 2018 due to government’s policies.

PM’s Advisor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to China on twenty-eight of this month and he would sign second phase of Free Trade Agreement.

He said that Indonesia is giving duty free access for Pakistani products to its markets.