Pakistan ready to respond strongly if India resorts to any misadventure: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready to respond strongly if India resorts to any misadventure in an attempt to divert the world’s attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir, on Saturday.

This he said while addressing to a joint press conference with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor following a meeting of the country’s top brass on the situation in occupied Kashmir. FM Qureshi said it was possible India could resort to a misadventure to create diversion.

Qureshi said “India can (resort to) misadventure in its attempt to divert the world’s attention away from its actions in occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan army and the nation are ready to defend if India attempts any misadventure”.

He said a special cell on Kashmir would be constituted at the Pakistan Foreign Office, which would be responsible for devising a future course of action on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, subject to his approval.

A Kashmir desk would also be established in all Pakistani embassies around the world in light of the ongoing crisis, FM announced.

He lauded the historic United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting held on Friday, which saw the council members urge the parties involved to refrain from any unilateral action that may aggravate the situation.

“We achieved a (milestone) yesterday, which shocked India. The Kashmir issue was raised at a platform which is responsible for resolving the dispute,” he said.

Qureshi said the UNSC session was discussed at length during today’s meeting, along with the future plan of action that Pakistan would adopt in light of the meeting.

“All the participants (of today’s meeting) agreed that Modi has murdered Nehru’s Hindustan. Today, it is not Nehru’s Hindustan. It is Modi’s Hindustan,” the minister said.

Lauding the unbroken spirit of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Qureshi noted that despite the curfew, Kashmiris came out of their houses to offer Friday prayers. “It was a glimpse into their emotions, into what it would be like after the curfew lifts,” he said.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, along with various other federal ministers and special advisers to the prime minister, attended the meeting.

The UNSC met behind closed doors at the request of China and Pakistan to discuss the Indian government’s recent decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The council took up the issue of the critical situation in occupied Kashmir after more than 50 years since it was last discussed on the platform, effectively rejecting India’s stance that occupied Kashmir was an internal issue and not an internationally recognised dispute.