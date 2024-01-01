Pakistan ready to support Syria in education field: Khalid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said says Pakistan is ready to provide every support possible to Syria to uplift its education system.

He was talking to a high-level Syrian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Education of Syria Rami Al-Dhulli in Islamabad today.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui offered numerous scholarships for the Syrian students. He said doors of all Pakistani Institutes are open for the Syrian students. He said exchange of students and teachers should take place and he offered research based scholarships to PhD candidates of Syria at the Allama Iqbal Open University and the Quaid-e-Azam University.

The Minister said Pakistan has developed state of the art distance learning systems such as E-Taleem and offered to exchange such technologies with Syria. He said the Allama Iqbal Open University has a world class distance learning program and its campus can also be opened in Syria.

Rami Al-Dhulli said educational exchanges should be increased between Pakistan and Syria.