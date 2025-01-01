Pakistan reaffirms collaboration with UN for peace: Deputy PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan will collaborate with all UN member states to uphold the principles of the UN Charter, prevent war, promote peace, foster global prosperity and ensure universal respect for human rights.

Delivering his remarks at a reception hosted for Islamabad based envoys to mark the beginning of Pakistan’s term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the years 2025-2026 , he said Pakistan will remain committed to pursuing a just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes.

He regretted that longstanding unresolved disputes from Jammu and Kashmir to Palestine continue to simmer. He said the ongoing situation in Gaza represents a crisis of credibility for the UN Security Council.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s priorities as a non-permanent member are firmly anchored in the fundamental principles of the UN charter.

He said our efforts will focus on ensuring that the UN Security Council’s decisions reflect the collective aspirations of all member states. He said Pakistan is looking forward to play a constructive role in bridging existing divides, fostering consensus and upholding the Council’s mandate in accordance with the UN Charter.

Ishaq Dar also expressed gratitude to the UN member states for electing Pakistan to the UN Security Council with an overwhelming support, saying this is not only recognition of Pakistan’s strong credentials and contributions towards peace and security but also a sacred trust reposed by the UN member states. He said we will uphold this trust by working closely with the member states.