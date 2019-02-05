Pakistan reaffirms its moral, political support to people of Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The top leadership of Pakistan has reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue it’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday, they said that the recent killing spree by the Indian security forces in Held Kashmir could not weaken the resolve of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

President Alvi’s Message

President Dr Arif Alvi has said the indifference of the international community towards grave human rights atrocities by India raises doubts in the minds of the Kashmiris, hinting at double standards where every atrocity goes unpunished and every human rights violation uncondemned.

“It reduces the United Nations Human Rights charter to mere verbal rhetoric,” the President in a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day being commemorated on February 5, said.

The President said February 5, offered an opportunity to pay tribute to the unparalleled commitment of the Kashmiris for the attainment of the legitimate right to self-determination.

The president said that the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

“We reassure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we will remain consistent in our principled position on Kashmir,” he said. “It is our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.”

PM Imran Khan’s Message

PM Imran Khan in his message said that the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day commemorates the strong and unflinching resolve of the Kashmiris to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination from Indian subjugation.

He said the people of Pakistan join their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today (Tuesday) to reaffirm our moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their basic human rights, especially the right to self-determination enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

PM Imran that resolve of the Kashmiris had not weakened rather strengthened with every passing day and with each new act of Indian cruelty in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

For the last seven decades India has denied the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir the right to self-determination promised to them by the international community through numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu and Kashmir echoed Pakistan s repeated calls to the international community to take stock of India’s brutal use of pellet guns, indiscriminate firing, use of human shields and promulgation of the draconian Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) that were making lives of the people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a living hell.

“Ruthless killings, pellet injuries to children and infants, rapes and torture; Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue unabated and so does the spirit and courage of Kashmiris in their fight to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination,” he added.